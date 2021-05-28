Naviaddress 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13,924.00 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. During the last week, Naviaddress has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Naviaddress coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Naviaddress has a market cap of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00082145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00020198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $342.55 or 0.00929138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,514.26 or 0.09532020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00091559 BTC.

About Naviaddress

NAVI is a coin. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins. The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

