Terra Virtua Kolect Achieves Market Cap of $48.92 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market cap of $48.92 million and approximately $14.14 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00082145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00020198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $342.55 or 0.00929138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,514.26 or 0.09532020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00091559 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

TVK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

