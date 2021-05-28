NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 3,803 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

NewSquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 37,844 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 453,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after buying an additional 224,183 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $60.01. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.