NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 2,085 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $772,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,777,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,978,000 after buying an additional 446,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe bought 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 19.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APAM opened at $51.17 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.71%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.