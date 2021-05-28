NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $81.23 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.81, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

