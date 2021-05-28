Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 791.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 185,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 323,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 30,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $37.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.