The Graph Price Reaches $0.72 on Major Exchanges (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 28th. One The Graph coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $895.92 million and $171.51 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00082145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00020198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.55 or 0.00929138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,514.26 or 0.09532020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00091559 BTC.

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 coins. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

