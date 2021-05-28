Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $375.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ULTA. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. OTR Global raised Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $328.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.62. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.00. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $2.35. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after buying an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after buying an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after buying an additional 186,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

