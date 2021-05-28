Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $375.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ULTA. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. OTR Global raised Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.35.
Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $328.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.62. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.00. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.
In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after buying an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after buying an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after buying an additional 186,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
