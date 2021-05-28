Bitcoin Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.07 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $696.95 or 0.01890401 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion and $4.32 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,867.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.48 or 0.00462406 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00048917 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001513 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004543 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,748,950 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

