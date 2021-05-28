Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Hits $9.38 on Exchanges

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.38 or 0.00025436 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $225.58 million and approximately $34.87 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00082145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00020198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $342.55 or 0.00929138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,514.26 or 0.09532020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00091559 BTC.

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

Injective Protocol (INJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,055,555 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

