Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys 1,550 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 32.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $137.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.71 and a twelve month high of $138.14.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In related news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425 in the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.49.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

