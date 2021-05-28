Sepio Capital LP Sells 4,284 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $92.15 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.15.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

