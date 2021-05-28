Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Shares Sold by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,460 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,942 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chemung Financial were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chemung Financial news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $30,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,254 shares of company stock worth $53,811 in the last 90 days. 19.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.31. Chemung Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $46.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.12.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.94%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

