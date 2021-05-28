BHZ Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

BHZ Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Plumas Bancorp were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. 29.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $30.01 on Friday. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 16.15%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

Plumas Bancorp Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

