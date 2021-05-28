BHZ Capital Management LP Has $124,000 Position in PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

BHZ Capital Management LP lowered its stake in PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in PDL Community Bancorp were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 19,708 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 29,380 shares during the period. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDLB opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. PDL Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.11 million, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.49.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.79 million during the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 4.74%.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company provides deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

