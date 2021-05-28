16,000 Shares in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Bought by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FULT. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

FULT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.