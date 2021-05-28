Harfst & Associates Inc. Invests $622,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,069 shares of company stock worth $54,063,349. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PYPL stock opened at $261.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.51 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.66 and its 200 day moving average is $243.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

