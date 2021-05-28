Harfst & Associates Inc. Invests $516,000 in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,771 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,465,613,000 after acquiring an additional 324,117 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,066,000 after acquiring an additional 150,888 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,533 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,663 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,482,000 after acquiring an additional 100,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $127.61 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $84.77 and a one year high of $149.08. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.91.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $8,572,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 302,334 shares in the company, valued at $43,197,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,361,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,009,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,902 shares of company stock valued at $56,863,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

