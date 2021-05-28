Harfst & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Harfst & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $255.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.87. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $180.44 and a 12-month high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

