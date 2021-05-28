Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.95

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.95 and traded as high as $3.03. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 375,299 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of $641.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $365.82 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

