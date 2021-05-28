Analyzing UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) and InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY)

InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) and UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InPost and UniFirst’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InPost N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UniFirst $1.80 billion 2.28 $135.77 million $7.13 30.53

UniFirst has higher revenue and earnings than InPost.

Profitability

This table compares InPost and UniFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InPost N/A N/A N/A UniFirst 7.19% 7.25% 5.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.2% of UniFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of UniFirst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for InPost and UniFirst, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InPost 0 0 3 0 3.00 UniFirst 0 2 0 0 2.00

UniFirst has a consensus price target of $248.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.92%. Given UniFirst’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UniFirst is more favorable than InPost.

Summary

UniFirst beats InPost on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InPost

InPost S.A. provides parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points. It also offers warehousing and fulfilment services to merchants. The company operates approximately 12,000 automated parcel machines in Poland and internationally. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in KrakÃ³w, Poland.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. The company also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, gloves, masks, sanitizers, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, it provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that is exposed to radioactive materials; and services special cleanroom protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, healthcare providers, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

