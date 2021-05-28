Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the April 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VYCO opened at $0.15 on Friday. Vycor Medical has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.
About Vycor Medical
