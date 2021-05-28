Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the April 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VYCO opened at $0.15 on Friday. Vycor Medical has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

Get Vycor Medical alerts:

About Vycor Medical

Vycor Medical, Inc designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Vycor Medical and NovaVision. The Vycor Medical segment provides devices for neurosurgery comprising ViewSite Brain Access System, a retraction and access system for brain and spine surgeries.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vycor Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vycor Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.