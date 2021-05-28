FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.93

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.93 and traded as high as $5.48. FreightCar America shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 1,214,680 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $93.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 78.07% and a negative return on equity of 105.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAIL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 80,073 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

