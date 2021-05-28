Short Interest in Vapor Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPOR) Drops By 89.7%

Vapor Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPOR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the April 29th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,344,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VPOR opened at $0.00 on Friday. Vapor Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Vapor Group Company Profile

Vapor Group, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets electronic cigarettes, vaporizers, and naturally flavored e-liquids in the United States. It markets its products under the Vapor Group, Total Vapor, Vapor 123, and The Vapor Products brand names. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Vapor Group, Inc is a subsidiary of SF Holdings LLC.

