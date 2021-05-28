WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) Short Interest Update

WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the April 29th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of WeedMD in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $0.60 target price for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDDMF opened at $0.23 on Friday. WeedMD has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25.

WeedMD Inc produces, distributes, and sells medical-grade cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis, cannabis plants and seeds, cannabis oil, edibles, extracts and topicals, and others, as well as cannabis flower products. The company sells its products directly to medical patients and strategic relationships across the seniors' market, as well as through supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart and six provincial distribution agencies under the Color Cannabis, Saturday, Starseed, and WeedMD brand names.

