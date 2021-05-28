Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVVIY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America raised Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup raised Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aviva has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.7315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is 48.08%.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

