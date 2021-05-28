State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,770 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $63,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank boosted its stake in Moody’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,092 shares of company stock worth $5,469,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $333.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $340.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

