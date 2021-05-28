Wintrust Investments LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $93.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.71. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $94.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

