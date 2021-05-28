Wintrust Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 308.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,746,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after buying an additional 761,009 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after buying an additional 670,762 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,949,000 after buying an additional 642,825 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,215,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $176.12 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.45 and a fifty-two week high of $178.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

