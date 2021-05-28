Refinable (FINE) Reaches Market Cap of $30.59 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Refinable has a market capitalization of $30.59 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Refinable has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00002021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00061510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.01 or 0.00330937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00185362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00033003 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

