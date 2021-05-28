John E. Herzog Sells 5,000 Shares of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Stock

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $23,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,085,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,758,885.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OLB stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 million and a PE ratio of -13.51. The OLB Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The OLB Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of The OLB Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The OLB Group Company Profile

The OLB Group, Inc operates as a FinTech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay.us, a white label capital raising platform.

