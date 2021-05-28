Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TTMZF stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -3.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07. Datable Technology has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

About Datable Technology

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers PLATFORMÂ³, a software as a service consumer marketing platform that enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to build and launch promotions and special offers on the mobile phone.

