Xerox Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,163 put options on the company. This is an increase of 903% compared to the average daily volume of 116 put options.

NYSE:XRX opened at $23.99 on Friday. Xerox has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 56.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,290 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at about $57,905,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,207,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,206,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,913,000 after acquiring an additional 703,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

