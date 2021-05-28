Xerox Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,163 put options on the company. This is an increase of 903% compared to the average daily volume of 116 put options.
NYSE:XRX opened at $23.99 on Friday. Xerox has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 56.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,290 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at about $57,905,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,207,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,206,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,913,000 after acquiring an additional 703,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.50.
Xerox Company Profile
Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.
