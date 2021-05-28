Mesa Air Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,370 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 913% compared to the average daily volume of 234 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MESA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

MESA stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $395.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 3.10. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,625,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Lotz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $706,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,808.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,006 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,784,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,567,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,530,000 after buying an additional 383,324 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,876,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,245,000 after buying an additional 236,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 37.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after buying an additional 272,498 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 70.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 319,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.