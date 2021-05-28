Morgan Stanley Trims Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Target Price to $6.00

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Point Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of HMPT stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $881.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30. Home Point Capital has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.67 million. Equities analysts predict that Home Point Capital will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,188,271,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,694,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,858,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,804,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

