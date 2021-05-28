Color Platform (CLR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $266.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 38.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 28th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $644,084.48 and $266.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 48.2% lower against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,471.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.13 or 0.01881257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.41 or 0.00461748 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00046013 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001513 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004543 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

