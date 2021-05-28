GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.030-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.91 million.GoPro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $11.50 on Friday. GoPro has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.48.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $2,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,209,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 30,172 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $316,806.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 531,955 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,264. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

