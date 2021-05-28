Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Update

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 236.8% from the April 29th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.3 days.
ARLUF stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67. Aristocrat Leisure has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $33.02.
Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile
