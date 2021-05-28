Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Update

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 236.8% from the April 29th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.3 days.

ARLUF stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67. Aristocrat Leisure has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $33.02.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, digital social games, and casino management systems, as well as social web and mobile gaming services.

