Rotten (ROT) Market Cap Reaches $608,950.36

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 28th. During the last seven days, Rotten has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rotten has a market capitalization of $608,950.36 and approximately $960.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rotten coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00079601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00020437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.67 or 0.00915907 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.17 or 0.09310386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00091138 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 81,987,607 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

