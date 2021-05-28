Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $51.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.21. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLIC. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $1,668,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,634,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,078 shares of company stock worth $2,645,868. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.