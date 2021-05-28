FY2021 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will post earnings of $87.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $77.18. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2021 earnings at $28.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $82.11 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 147.93% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,519.89.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,411.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,475.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,280.12. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,074.45 and a twelve month high of $1,542.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $669,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in AutoZone by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in AutoZone by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

