British Land Company Plc (BLND) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.64 on August 6th

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.64 ($0.09) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of British Land stock opened at GBX 514.40 ($6.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 518.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 491.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.48. British Land has a one year low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a one year high of GBX 548 ($7.16).

Get British Land alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on British Land from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 454.18 ($5.93).

In related news, insider Tim Score acquired 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £25,231.78 ($32,965.48). Insiders acquired 4,929 shares of company stock worth $2,553,135 over the last ninety days.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.