Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 100 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 13,037.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 912.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $599.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $591.57 and a 200-day moving average of $548.23. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.24 and a fifty-two week high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,551,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

