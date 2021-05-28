West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,034 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 24,425 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,958,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $344.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.72 and a 1 year high of $348.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.32.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

