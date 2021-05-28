American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $17,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $554.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $534.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.22. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.17 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total transaction of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares in the company, valued at $355,415,298.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 5,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.17, for a total transaction of $2,760,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,714,931.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,544 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,646. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

