CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of CrowdStrike worth $2,254,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,694,000 after buying an additional 249,557 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after buying an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,384,000 after buying an additional 459,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,139,000 after buying an additional 469,870 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.04.

CRWD opened at $222.81 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.92 and a 200-day moving average of $198.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of -518.15 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 317,433 shares of company stock worth $63,549,751. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

