$0.30 EPS Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. Nautilus posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $308,575.16. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $780,896. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nautilus during the first quarter worth $9,399,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Nautilus during the first quarter worth $9,097,000. North Growth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Nautilus during the first quarter worth $6,170,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nautilus by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,526,000 after purchasing an additional 358,593 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth $5,851,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NLS opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $561.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.57.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

