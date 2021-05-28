Lincoln National Corp Buys 368 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $747,531,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 49.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,506,000 after buying an additional 1,049,547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,458,000 after buying an additional 808,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $254.11 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.47 and its 200-day moving average is $231.01.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

