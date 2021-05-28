Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lipocine’s earnings. Lipocine posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lipocine by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lipocine by 33.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 152,920 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 291,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPCN opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.49. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

