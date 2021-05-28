Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Posts Earnings Results

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE DELL opened at $99.70 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80. The stock has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day moving average of $82.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Several equities analysts have commented on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.95.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

